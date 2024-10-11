A number of staff at Bronglais are concerned for the future of their jobs as the health board considers cutting the switchboard hours in Aberystwyth.
Hywel Dda University Health Board has launched a consultation over the future of the switchboard at Bronglais Hospital, with the service potentially being centralised elsewhere out of hours.
The health board says any changes would not lead to redundancies, but staff have raised concerns as to whether their jobs would remain in Aberystwyth.
The Cambrian News has been told that if the proposals go ahead, Bronglais would only take calls in the daytime between Monday and Friday, with out of hours calls being centralised to Prince Phillip in Llanelli and Withybush in Haverfordwest.
In response, Anthony Tracey, Digital Director at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “To modernise the digital support services in our hospitals, we have reviewed the switchboard service and current processes.
"One of the proposals being considered is moving from four 24/7 switchboards at main hospitals, to two 24/7 switchboards, with one satellite switchboard Monday-Friday.
"We are involving and consulting with our staff and this continues until 11 November 2024.
"Our consultation is a process of listening to our staff, considering their views and enabling our service to change to meet the needs of our patients and our organisation.
"No staff will be made redundant as a consequence of these changes.”
The latest potential service cut comes weeks after Hywel Dda University Health Board decided to close the beds at Tregaron Hospital and to remove inpatient beds at the Angharad Children's ward at Bronglais Hospital for six months due to a shortage of nurses.