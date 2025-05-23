Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced the appointment of Mark Henwood as its new Executive Medical Director.
Mark has held the role of Medical Director on an interim basis since February 2024, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer.
He has dedicated most of his career to caring for and treating patients in west Wales.
He joined Carmarthenshire NHS Trust in 2006 as a Consultant Upper Gastro Intestinal and General Surgeon.
Since then he was, until appointed into the interim post, a Consultant General Surgeon and a Deputy Medical Director.
In 2016 he was appointed as the Clinical Director of Scheduled care, and in 2019 he was appointed as Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services.
Phil Kloer, Hywel Dda University Health Board Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted that, following a competitive and open process, Mark has been appointed to the Executive Medical Director role.
“Mark brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.
“His passion for excellence and patient care, together with his longstanding commitment to mid and west Wales, makes him an exceptional choice for this role.”
Mark said: “I am both honoured and humbled to be appointed to the role and look forward to continuing to work with colleagues across Hywel Dda to progress our ambitious plans to ensure that our health care meets the needs of both current and future generations.
“Together, we will continue to place patients at the heart of everything we do.
“I am always inspired by the dedication and compassion of our medical teams, who work tirelessly - often in the most challenging of circumstances - to deliver safe, effective, and person-centred care.
“I am committed to supporting them as we navigate the complexities of modern healthcare and strive to build a service that our communities can be proud of.”