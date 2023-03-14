Thursday, 16 March’s walk explores the varied countryside to the north of the village of Llanelltyd.
The group starts by heading through the village to take a path climbing gently uphill above the A470.
Soon they reach Hafod-y-fedw where lovely mountain views open up to the north and east.
They then turn to take forest and field paths past Ty’n-y-Llwyn, heading to Foel Ispri and the start of the New Precipice Walk.
Here a level path makes use of an old gold-mining tramway contouring around the hillside high above the Afon Mawddach.
The path provides spectacular views down the Mawddach Estuary towards Barmouth.
They will descend back to Llanelltyd via the attractive little lake of Llyn Tan-y graig, enjoying yet more views of Cader Idris across the valley.
This seven-mile circular walk starts at 10am from the SNPA car park at Llanelltyd (grid ref SH718192).
The leader for this grade C+, moderate walk is Henry. They can be contacted on 01341 280830 or 07787 753438. An alternative contact number, on the day of the walk only, is 07387 605398.
