Jovial highwayman who was a real champion of the people

PWLLHELI’S Neuadd Dwyfor host Arad Goch’s production of Twm Siôn Cati this month.

When the night is long and the wind is howling, the trees creak and the leaves whirling, on some desolate roads in Wales, if you listen hard enough the sound of horses’ hooves can be heard…the sound of the famous highwayman Twm Siôn Cati.

Twm’s story comes alive in a production that takes you on a trip to the dangerous times of the 16th century with songs, sword fighting and laughter.

With the National Eisteddfod coming to Tregaron in the summer, what better time to hear the story of one of the area’s most iconic characters!

Thomas Jones from Tregaron, a man of flesh and blood not like the mythical Robin Hood, made a name for himself as Twm Siôn Cati, a jovial and fun highwayman, who opposed the injustice and poverty his community faced with tricks and games that made him a champion of the people.

Come and celebrate the life of one of our most loveable rouges with one of Wales’ leading companies of theatre for children and young people. Suitable for children aged 7+ and their families This performance will not be socially distanced.