Gwynedd police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged assault in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South released an appeal for information on social media, asking the public for help to find two people who fled from the scene.
An NWP Gwynedd South spokesperson said: “At about 9.20pm on 24 April, a young male was assaulted in the area of the Maes in Pwllheli.
“Two male suspects made off on foot towards the area of the railway station.
“CCTV enquiries are ongoing to try an identify these individuals.
“If you have any information regarding this incident please contact North Wales Police on 101 or use the online chat facility quoting reference number C058205.”