The first women and non-binary football team has come to Machynlleth.
The new team “count down the days” till Wednesdays when they meet for a kickabout.
Machynlleth’s Toby Spaven came up with the idea, inspired by the people they spoke to who always wanted to play but never had access.
“I desperately always wanted to play football and never had an easy way to access it,” said Toby.
“I never played at school and wanted to create something which felt inclusive and beginner-focused.
“I’m 46 - I realised it was now or never!”
The 2023 Women’s World Cup broke records for the most viewed with 21.2 million tuning into BBC’s coverage, with the final beating the viewership for the Wimbledon men’s final that year.
In 2022 a survey by Sport England found an increase of over 100,000 girls playing football formally compared to 2018 figures (777,000 compared to 669,000).
Starting six weeks ago, Toby and Sian Stacey from Aber Development Team gained 24 recruits, with 12-16 players a week, coached collaboratively by members with experience in the sport.
Toby, a builder, said: “The response has been overwhelming.
“What's incredible is that everyone has the same story.
“I’ve had so many messages from people who said they felt nervous, too old, not fit enough or had never kicked a ball before but still wanted to give it a go.
“Then we get there and everyone is smiling and happy- it’s so nice to see.
“We just want to make people feel good and have fun, it’s not about winning.”
Kaan Kenan, 27, from Machynlleth, who joined the team four weeks ago said: “I never thought I would enjoy playing football.
“I thought I'd give it a go as lots of my mates were going. I've been to every session possible, including one in torrential rain and one where my pal's baby was the referee.
“The coaches are hilarious, the soundtrack is great, and there’s hot chocolate at the end.
“I haven't laughed and screamed so much in a long time - I find myself counting down to Wednesdays!”
Tess Cartwright, 39 from Cwm Llinau, has attended every session.
“I played football as a child and found the competitiveness and shouty coaches quite disempowering.
“Machynlleth’s team is the antidote to all negative beliefs I attached to the sport.
“I feel so grateful to live somewhere where a well-coached, safe, encouraging women and non-binary team exists.”