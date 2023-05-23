Julie Gilbey of the St Padarn's Bell Ringers was one of the several hundred runners taking part in the recent Race For Life on what was the 30th anniversary of this annual event which raises money for Cancer Research UK.
This was the first time Julie had taken part in one of the events and her fellow ringers supported her with sponsorship and by cheering her on.
A number of them dusted off the tower’s hand bells and took them to the finishing line. Thus Julie finished the race in 38 minutes crossing the line to a flourish of hand bells being rung, and having raised over £500 for Cancer Research UK.
Llanbadarn ringers practise on Thursdays at 7.30pm in the church and ring on Sunday mornings at 9.15am for the 10am service.
Visitors are always welcome, as are people wanting to start a new hobby which will for many provide lifelong pleasure.
