A keepy-uppy competition has been held to showcase and celebrate the youth of Ceredigion.
Youth Work Week in Wales took place between 23 and 30 June this year.
It was an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the impact and diversity of Youth Work across Wales.
Ceredigion’s Youth Work and Engagement Team celebrated with a variety of activities during the week, including the launch of a football kick up competition for young people between 11 and 25 who live in Ceredigion.
A total of 110 attempts were entered as part of the competition by young people attempting to challenge Amy Jenkins’ high score. As well as being a Youth Worker, Amy is also a keen footballer and captain of Aberystwyth Town Women’s Football Team. This year’s winner achieving the highest number of kick-ups was Katie Whiteway, pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig. Katie managed over 500 kickups in around three minutes!
To celebrate their success, Amy organised for the winner to receive a special prize, a signed football from both Aberystwyth women and men’s teams. Congratulations, Katie!
Leading the competition, Youth Worker Amy said: “Often football and sports in general is used as a way to engage young people in Youth Work. It has been great to host this competition which has shown the talent held by young people in Ceredigion. The competition was a lot of fun and we’d like to congratulate Katie on winning this year. We’d also like to thank both the Women and Men’s Teams at Aberystwyth Football Club for contributing towards the prize.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Schools’ Service, said: “Youth Work Week in Wales is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredible work being done to support and engage our young people.
“The football kick-up competition in Ceredigion is a shining example of how sports can bring our communities together and showcase the talents of our youth.
“Congratulations to Katie for her outstanding achievement, and a heartfelt thank you to Amy Jenkins and the Aberystwyth Football Club for their support and dedication. Initiatives like these not only foster a sense of community but also inspire our young people to strive for excellence.”