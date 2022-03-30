Kindness murals brought to life

Pupils in Llanfarian with Dean Tweedy and their new mural ( Ceredigion County Council )

KINDNESS murals designed by local schoolchildren have been brought to life thanks to the steady hand of a local artist.

The murals were designed by a group of pupils at Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Llanfarian during National Anti-bullying week, where youngsters were called on to design a mural for a competition based on the theme of kindness.

Ten schools took part but the winning designs came from Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Llanfarian.

Dean Tweedy working on the mural in Ysgol Bro Teifi

This idea was developed from the West Wales Regional Partnership Board’s Connect to Kindness campaign which aims to create more understanding about the benefit and impact of kindness to ourselves and other people. In schools, the campaign emphasises how kindness in the classroom encourages positivity which children can take with them throughout their lives.

Dean Tweedy of Marvellous Murals was commissioned to bring the kindness murals to life on the school sites earlier this year.

He said: “This was a lovely project to work on. I really enjoyed working when the pupils were present so they could see the process that I went through. So much is created by computers or machines that I think it often takes us by surprise when we see something being created by hand.

The finished mural at Ysgol Bro Teifi

“Each mural was created over several days and the children were amazed to watch the painting emerge and evolve. Both schools were a pleasure to work with and it was great to engage so many children in art in a positive way.”

Laurie Hughes, Ceredigion Wellbeing Advisory teacher, added: “These murals are amazing! To see their designs come to life inspired the young people at Bro Teifi and Llanfarian and it will be a great reminder to everyone at the schools of the importance of being kind."