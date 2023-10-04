A knight in shining armour has raised £740 for a children’s hospice charity.
Damien Thompson of Fron in the Nantlle Valley raised the money by doing a 23-lap walk of Conwy Castle’s famous walls for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.
He started at 8am from Jester’s Tower and finished his 23rd lap at around 8pm in the same spot. He completed the walk in around 12 hours in atrocious rainy conditions.
Former soldier Damien has undertaken many quirky physical challenge in aid of good causes, and recently donned a full RNLI uniform and cycled from the lifeboat station in Pwllheli to Llanberis where he walked up and down Eryri (Snowdon) in the kit before cycling back 12 and a half hours later.
Damien (pictured) is a member of the The Knight Templars.