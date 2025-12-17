The RSPCA is inviting animal lovers across Mid and West Wales to pick up their knitting needles and crochet hooks to help pets in need this winter, as part of its Big Give Back to Animals appeal.
The charity is appealing for handmade blankets that can offer comfort, warmth and security to animals - at a time when the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is leaving many families struggling to keep their pets warm. Blankets will be distributed through the RSPCA’s Pet Food Bank Partnership, which works with food banks and community groups nationwide to provide essential items - including food, toys and cosy blankets - to pets whose owners are facing financial hardship.
Alison Fletcher, the RSPCA National Lead for Pet Food Banks said: “Every pet deserves warmth, comfort and care, especially during winter. Our supporters are incredibly generous, and this activity is a wonderful way for people of all ages and abilities to get involved and help keep more pets safe and warm.”
The RSPCA is increasingly concerned about rising numbers of pet abandonments. The charity has launched its Big Give Back to Animals appeal to support its frontline teams, with abandonment incidents reported to the charity having risen 23 percent in the first ten months of the year.
The charity hopes that encouraging people to create and donate blankets will also spark wider awareness about the importance of kindness, the role that animals play in our lives, and to ultimately help prevent animal welfare issues, such as abandonment and neglect, in the future.
Alison added: “Sadly, we’ve seen reports of neglect and abandonment surge this year, indicating that many pet owners are struggling. That’s why our Pet Food Bank Partnership is such a vital lifeline - and why small acts of kindness, such as knitting and donating a handmade blanket, can make a real difference.
“Those taking part are encouraged to use soft, pet-safe yarn - such as wool, acrylic or cotton - and tightly woven patterns to keep little paws safe. We’re incredibly grateful to all those looking to knit for animals this Christmas. There’s loads more information about getting involved online.”
Finished blankets, along with an optional gift tag (downloadable from the RSPCA website) can be posted to:
Pet Food Bank Partnership
RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre
199 Castle Way
West Malling
ME19 5HW
