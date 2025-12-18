AN Aberystwyth teenager has been commended for her photo of Emlyn the cat 'reaching for the sky' as the RSPCA chooses its favourite photos of 2025.
Anwen Whitehead, 16, from Aberystwyth, was commended in the Pet Portraits category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards, which she won last year, for her shot of her rescue cat Emlyn looking like he’s giving jazz hands mid-air, titled ‘Reach for the sky’.
Jamie Smart, 10, from Llandrindod Wells, won prizes across multiple categories for her photography this year.
Jamie’s space-like picture of a Greater Water Boatman at The National Botanical Gardens of Wales in Carmarthenshire, taken using a macros set-up and speed flash won the Small World category - having only started experimenting with macro photography last year; and she was the inaugural winner of the brand-new Documenting Animals category with her trio of images of the grey-headed flying fox, an Australian mega-bat, capturing them being rehabilitated as well as in the wild.
Judge Ellie Rothnie said: “Jamie really is such an incredible talent, and it’s even more remarkable given just how young she is - many adults can only dream of capturing images like hers. From the age of eight her photos have been fantastic and they only get better every year - I think she has a very promising wildlife career ahead of her.”
Another of Jamie’s images was also commended by judges in the Small World category; she was a runner up and commended in both the Pet Portraits and A Better World for Animals categories; and three of her images featured in the Under 12s category, with one being the runner up and two commended.
All entries are judged entirely anonymously, and separately from one another, which makes Jamie’s multiple successes this year even more staggering.
Jamie said: “I’ve always loved nature and got into photography a few years ago as it’s my dad’s hobby - but now he’s picking up tips from me!
“Being able to freeze a moment in time and analyse it again later is an amazing feeling."
Every year, the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invites young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device. This supports the RSPCA’s mission of inspiring everyone to create a better world for every animal.
This year’s awards were judged anonymously by a panel of photography experts, including professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie; former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; wildlife photographer, tour leader and owner of Natures Images, Danny Green; and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Brett Harkness.
RSPCA Photographer and Judge Andrew Forsyth said: “This year’s entries have been of an incredibly high standard that made it very difficult for us as judges.
“It’s been lovely to see so many creative photos of both pets and wildlife and see how the youngsters have interpreted each category in what has been an incredibly strong competition.
“This competition is a great way to encourage young people to go out and connect with animals, and the fantastic images we’ve seen this year have been very inspiring. There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners gallery, with real talent shining through.”
Jo Rowland, RSPCA CEO, added: “Taking pictures of animals helps us sit up and take notice of how they live and their unique personalities - as well as being able to spot things we might not have seen with the naked eye. It can make us appreciate the challenges that wildlife face or see our pets in a whole new light - and sharing those beautiful images can help others to appreciate animals more, too.
“The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is a fantastic event celebrating exceptional young talent and the amazing and wonderfully diverse animal kingdom each year. It really embodies what we are about as a charity - encouraging people to connect with animals and inspiring everyone to create a better world for every animal.”
The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2026 opens for entries on Tuesday 5 May 2026. For more information visit the RSPCA website for all the latest news, galleries and photo tips.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.