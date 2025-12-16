The achievements of lifelong learners at Aberystwyth University have been celebrated at a special ceremony.
Elin Mair Mabbutt, Head of Lifelong Learning, welcomed everyone to the ceremony at Medrus Mawr, Penglais, and introduced special guests, Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion County Councillor Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills and Cllr Emlyn Jones, the Aberystwyth Town Mayor.
The awards were introduced by Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience, Professor Anwen Jones. Recipients were awarded their certificates by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jon Timmis who spoke of his delight at seeing learners so proud of what they had achieved.
Some 90 individuals received course certificates, and fifteen learners were awarded Certificate of Higher Education in their relative subject areas: Art and Design, Field Ecology and Genealogical Studies.
Each year, current learners are given the opportunity to nominate a fellow student who has inspired others on the course and this year, the Student of the Year Award went to Anis Sofia Binti Roslan. Sofia, who is also and Aberystwyth University student, was nominated by her fellow students on the Chinese Language course.
The Tutor of the Year Award was won by Bernadette Ellis, who was nominated by several students from the ‘British Sign Language’ courses and praised her for her enthusiasm, her relaxed way of communicating information and for adapting her teaching to try and suit everyone’s needs and different learning styles – thus making classes accessible and engaging for everyone.
This year, the Pip Koppell Prize was introduced. Pip, a previous Lifelong Learning student, was a proficient ceramicist who lived in Cwmefryn with her family for many years. Born in Dresden, Germany, in 1930, she escaped the impending Holocaust and settled in London before moving to Ceredigion in the 1970s.
The recipient, Marion Elizabeth Wilson, was awarded the prize by Ruth Morris, one of Pip’s daughters.
