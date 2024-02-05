Members and friends of Ardudwy Branch Labour Party met in Dyffryn Ardudwy for a very successful fundraising “bring and share” lunch on Friday.
Many thanks to the hostess who opened up her home for the event.
All proceeds will go to support the work of South Gwynedd Food Bank, which supplies emergency food parcels to families in crisis in Ardudwy and beyond.
A total of £115 has already been donated by members who attended the event, with a few donations still to come.
Members look forward to the day when food banks are no longer needed.