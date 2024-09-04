The veteran’s charity Help for Heroes has expressed its thanks to members of St Thomas’ Methodist Church, Lampeter who presented a cheque for £718.34 to support its work.
The church committee held a coffee morning, which was also attended by a number of local veterans.
Helen Neve, who is the Veterans Clinical Advisor for Help for Heroes said, “We’re so grateful for the generosity of local people who came along to give their support. We have a very active team across Wales, and are supporting around 966 veterans across the country. We rely on the generosity of the public to continue our work.
“It was lovely to talk to members of the church committee, as well as some of the veterans in the local community.”
Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service, so they feel valued, supported, and recognised.
The charity offers a range of services to help veterans, supporting them to overcome physical, mental health and welfare challenges.
The charity helps veterans and their families, to recover and get on with their lives.
It has already supported more than 30,000 people and has seen a 13 per cent increase in the number of people needing support.