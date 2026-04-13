Frustrated councillors in Lampeter are pleading for vandalism and arson attempts on the town's public toilets to stop.
Lampeter Town Council has recently taken control of the public conveniences at the Rookery car park and St Thomas Street from Ceredigion County Council.
In a plea, the town council said: "Lampeter Town Council continues to work hard to improve our town through a range of projects, including enhancements to the Town Clock, Harford Square, and the War Memorial, as well as by organising and supporting events throughout the year.
“We are also committed to maintaining essential amenities, such as public conveniences.
“Since April 1st 2026, the town council has taken over responsibility for the toilets at the Rookery Car Park and St Thomas Street toilets which sadly have been closed for several years following an incident of arson.
“As many residents will be aware, the county council-run toilets at the Sainsbury’s car park were recently vandalised and remain closed.
“Disappointingly, the Rookery toilets were also vandalised over the weekend, with evidence suggesting another attempted act of arson on Saturday 11 April.
“If you have any information regarding this recent incident, please contact the Police on 101 or get in touch with the Town Clerk via email on [email protected]
“The town council would like to remind residents that the cost of maintaining public toilets is ultimately funded by the people of Lampeter.
“Continued vandalism significantly increases repair and maintenance costs, placing additional pressure on already limited resources. This, in turn, reduces our ability to invest in other facilities and services that would benefit the wider community.
“We kindly ask everyone to respect and protect these shared amenities so that public funds can be used in a more positive and productive way for the town.”
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