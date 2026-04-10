A Coleg Glynllifon staff member has been named the 2026 CQ Veterinary Nursing Educator of the Year.
Laura Lacey, the college’s Head of Centre for Veterinary Nursing and an assessor for the Veterinary Nursing Apprenticeships, received this prestigious award at a ceremony in London, on 28 March.
The trophy was presented by well-known wildlife filmmaker and presenter, Gordon Buchanan.
The Veterinary Nursing Educator of the Year award celebrates the commitment and hard work of staff who support veterinary nursing students. What makes this win particularly special is Laura was nominated by her own students, who praised her for her compassion, understanding and dedication. One nominee wrote: “Without her input and dedication to the job, we would not have the amazing and confident Registered Veterinary Nurses we have working in North Wales today.”
With more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, Laura brings a deep passion to her role.
Her career began in equine care before she moved into small animal practice in 2001.
She joined Coleg Glynllifon in 2017, taking on the role of Head of Centre for Veterinary Nursing in 2024.
Laura is a strong advocate for the work-based training route, which allows apprentices to combine hands-on, practical learning with essential theory.
“I love the opportunities for kinaesthetic learning that come with the diploma route, and being able to support learners with adaptive theoretical learning alongside this is fantastic,” she said.
“I want to be a tutor who students remember positively - one who inspires and supports.
“I am proud to be part of the next generation's journey. I love seeing them thrive in an industry that I am so passionate about still, after a quarter of a century in it!”
The college congratulated Laura “on this fantastic achievement”.
Prospective students looking to start their careers and local businesses interested in taking on an apprentice should visit https://www.gllm.ac.uk/course-type/apprenticeships.
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