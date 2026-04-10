A paper archive of over three decades of work by an Aberystwyth-based theatre company has been saved for posterity.
Thirty-five years of Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch's work has just been presented to the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
Since he retired in 2024 as Artistic Director of the company – a role he held since the establishment of Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch in 1989 - Jeremy has been busy collecting the material for the archive. This includes play scripts, directing records, photographs, posters, programmes, foreign trips, reports, educational resources, letters from children and young people, teachers and parents.
The vast collection fills a total of 24 large boxes, which have now been handed over to the National Library of Wales.
Commenting on the collection and why he decided to put it together, Jeremy said: “Creating this archive has been a real pleasure remembering all the productions and seeing the photos of the actors and theatre artists I have had the privilege of working with.
“In recent years I have completed a PhD at Aberystwyth University.
“While doing research for the doctorate I noticed how little theatre history for young audiences in Wales, and Welsh theatre in general, has been kept for research purposes.”
This archive will be available to researchers and academics to peruse, and also to actors who will be able to use it to reminisce about their work.
It is hoped that, in time, it will be possible to present a video archive of the company's work as well.
It is also intended that this will encourage other theatre companies that have come and gone during the last 60 exciting years, to submit their archives to our National Library of Wales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.