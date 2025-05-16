Lampeter councillor Ann Bowen Morgan has been elected as Chair of Ceredigion County Council for 2025-26 at an Annual General Meeting held on Friday.
Cllr Bowen Morgan originally comes from Hawarden and grew up in Rhyl, before moving to Bangor, and later to Lampeter where she lives with her family.
She is a prominent figure in the community being member of Lampeter Town Council since 2013.
She also holds positions as Chair of Cylch Meithrin Pont Pedr; Chair of the Lampeter St David's Committee; Secretary and Deacon in Noddfa the Baptist Church; Family Center Trustee; Committee Member for Eisteddfod Rhys Tomos James Pantyfedwen Lampeter; Organiser of a Discussion Group for Welsh Learners; and a Governor at Ysgol Bro Pedr.
In her previous work she was a primary school teacher at Ysgol Craig y Don, Llandudno and then Ysgol Bro Pedr until 2014, along with being a Welsh Tutor for adults with Aberystwyth University.
Cllr Bowen Morgan said: “It is an honour and a privilege to become Chairman and gain the trust of my fellow councillors. I hope I can steer the Council's meetings wisely and together make decisions in the interest of the people of our county. I am also looking forward to representing Ceredigion County Council in various events throughout the county during the next year."
Councillor John Roberts was elected Vice-chairman.
Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: "I would like to congratulate Councillor Ann Bowen Morgan on being elected Chair of the Council, Councillor John Roberts as Vice-chair, and also a sincere thank you to Councillor Keith Evans for his tireless work as the previous Chair."
The role of the Council Chair is to steer the main meetings of the Full Council, represent the Council in civic and ceremonial events, and promote the Council's objectives.