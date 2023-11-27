An evening has been organised for everyone to enjoy some Christmas shopping in the welcoming and stunning town of Lampeter.
The streets are already lit with Christmas lights to welcome you when you visit the wide variety of local shops selling a wide range of items to give as gifts this Christmas.
The High Street will be closed to vehicles and a number street stalls will be selling other items to help clear your Christmas shopping list!
There will be entertainment including singing by Charlotte Saunders, carol singing with Côr Meibion Cwmann Male Choir, music by a local ukulele group and free face painting at Y Stiwdio Brint.
Santa Claus will be visiting the town and there will be an opportunity to meet him at The Mustard Seed on College Street.
The evening will be opened by Heulwen Beattie, Chair of Lampeter Chamber of Trade and Cllr Rhys Bebb Jones, Mayor of Lampeter. Special guests will switch on the lights on the Christmas tree on Harford Square and organisers are looking forward to welcoming two from the team of florists from the popular series 'Y ‘Sgubor Flodau’ (The Flower Barn) which was recently broadcasted on S4C. Gabrielle Davies and Donald Morgan will switch on the lights at 4.45pm this Thursday, 30 November.
There is a Treasure Trail and a Raffle with very good prizes to be won.
Thank you to the following for donating the prizes and for all their assistance with decorating the town and with organising this event: AAA Decorating Centre, Adrian Thomas Pharmacy, Bargain Box, Black Lion, Castell Howell Foods, Conti’s, Creative Cove, D L Williams, Dylan Dudley (Electricians), Get Connected, Gwilym Price Son & Daughters, Gwyn Lewis Carpets, Lampeter Chamber of Trade, Lampeter Fire Station, Lampeter Town Council, Lampeter Tree Services, LAS Recycling, Lois Designs, Mustard Seed, Roberts’ Garden Centre, Stiwdio Brint, Tanygroes Rosettes, Teify Forge, W D Lewis, Watson and Pratt’s.
A very warm welcome awaits you in Lampeter this Thursday. Join us for an evening of fun and entertainment as you enjoy your Christmas shopping in the lovely town of Lampeter.