The evening will be opened by Heulwen Beattie, Chair of Lampeter Chamber of Trade and Cllr Rhys Bebb Jones, Mayor of Lampeter. Special guests will switch on the lights on the Christmas tree on Harford Square and organisers are looking forward to welcoming two from the team of florists from the popular series 'Y ‘Sgubor Flodau’ (The Flower Barn) which was recently broadcasted on S4C. Gabrielle Davies and Donald Morgan will switch on the lights at 4.45pm this Thursday, 30 November.