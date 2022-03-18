Lampeter park opens after upgrade

NEW play equipment has been installed at a Lampeter park following investment from Lampetre Town Council.

During the winter, Lampeter Town Council renewed and improved the equipment at the Maesyfelin Play Area in the town.

Most items were replaced, and those that remained were upgraded, suitable for the use of young children, and more seating was also installed for adults.

The Mayor, Cllr. Selwyn Walters, recently officially opened the facility on behalf of the town council, and it is hoped that the people of Lampeter will make full use of this excellent facility.