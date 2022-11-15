Lampeter plans feast of entertainment to celebrate Christmas light switch on

This year the winning card, designed by Vanessa Gwiazdzinska of Ysgol Bro Pedr, will be on sale in Y Stiwdio Brint, The Mulberry Bush and The Black Lion. Shop windows around the town will also be displaying the fabulous winning entries from the Children’s Colouring-in Competition 2022. Prizes will also be given to the winners of the Lampeter Christmas Treasure Hunt.