Lampeter plans feast of entertainment to celebrate Christmas light switch on
AN evening of entertainment has been planned in Lampeter to celebrate the Christmas light switch on and traditional ate night opening of the town’s shops.
Christmas in Lampeter is always a special time: sparkling street-lights welcome visitors from all directions, the diverse selection of independent shops offers a feast for the eyes and creative options for gifts and, best of all, there is always a smiling face to greet you and make you feel at home.
The Christmas Late Night Opening is one of the highlights of the year, and this year Lampeter Chamber of Trade are starting the Festive Season with a fabulous evening of fun, music, magic and some great shopping!
On Thursday, 1 December, Helen Thomas, Mayor of Lampeter, and Heulwen Beattie, Chair of Lampeter Chamber of Trade, will open the festivities at 4.30pm. and Gillian Elisa will join Helen to turn on the Christmas lights at 4.50pm.
Santa will be in his grotto at Lois Designs and he is really looking forward to greeting the children of the area. Entertainment will be provided by Cor Cwmann, John Frith, Lampeter Ukulele Band, Eklektika (aka Smudger and Ali,) and The Class Bees.
BBC Radio Cymru will be broadcasting live from Lampeter from 2pm and there will be some very special guests.
There will be a roundabout ride, stalls galore, serving everything from glow sticks to delicious cakes, and the local heroes from Lampeter Fire Service will be welcoming little visitors to explore their fire engine. There will even be a photo booth so you can capture a memento of this joyful evening.
In 2021 Lampeter Chamber of Trade invited local schoolchildren to design a Christmas card.
This year the winning card, designed by Vanessa Gwiazdzinska of Ysgol Bro Pedr, will be on sale in Y Stiwdio Brint, The Mulberry Bush and The Black Lion. Shop windows around the town will also be displaying the fabulous winning entries from the Children’s Colouring-in Competition 2022. Prizes will also be given to the winners of the Lampeter Christmas Treasure Hunt.
Many of the town’s great cafés and pubs will be serving good food and warming drinks.
And Lampeter Library will be hosting an Author Night from 7pm, with Jane Campbell and Helen May Williams.
