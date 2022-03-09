Lampeter PR firm celebrates 15 years in business

LAMPETER Marketing and PR agency, Radical Moves Limited, is celebrating 15 years of business. Radical Moves is based in Lampeter and specialises in serving global clients in the broadcast and satellite industries.

The company was initially set up as a freelance business by its founder, Helen Weedon. Having built a strong reputation within its specialist fields, an increase in demand has led to significant growth. The team recently moved into the new Creuddyn building in the centre of Lampeter and is continuing to recruit more staff members to enable further growth.

Helen Weedon, Founder, said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last fifteen years, none of which would be possible without the amazing team we have built up. Having grown up in the countryside myself, I am passionate about giving back to the rural community and providing career opportunities.”

Clients include Welsh companies, Broadcast Traffic Systems and Object Matrix, as well as companies based across the globe, from London and Sweden to the USA.