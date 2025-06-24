A Lampeter professor has received a prestigious fellowship in recognition of his work in cancer genetics.
Prof Steven Jones has been awarded a fellowship in the Learned Society of Wales this spring, becoming one of 56 new fellows “showing how Wales has answers to many of the most pressing questions we face today”.
Professor of Medical Genetics at the University of British Columbia, his work focuses on the genetic events that give rise to cancers, including developing more precise cancer treatments based on an individual’s specific cancer genome profile, as well as sequencing the human, mouse, rat and bovine genomes.
Prof Jones was nominated alongside the former Prime Minister of Australia, a scientist at the CERN hadron collider and a polar geologist and Director of the British Antarctic Survey.
Prof Jones said: "I look forward to being an ambassador for Wales, championing it as an ideal place for aspiring scientists to train and further their careers, and lending my expertise to Welsh science in the areas of genetics and cancer research.
"As a native of Wales, with deep family roots and an education here, my connection to the homeland remains incredibly strong."
Prof Jones studied in Lampeter until secondary school before attending Bristol University and moving to Vancouver, Canada.
The Learned Society of Wales (LSW) brings together experts across Welsh academia, public and health services, civic and cultural life to advance the use of research and innovation for the benefit of Wales’ economy and society.
Professor Hywel Thomas, President of LSW, said: “We face a huge number of challenges, from climate change to political turmoil to emerging health threats.
“The answer to so many of these problems will be found in research and robust civic institutions.
“That expertise is evident in our new fellows.
“I’m delighted to welcome them to the Learned Society of Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.