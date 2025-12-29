Work at Cardigan so far has included service diversions, preparation work for the new dissolved air floatation treatment process (DAF), and the draining and cleaning of the existing tanks on the current Cardigan site. This will allow them to be converted into new balancing tank and moving-bed bioreactor (MBBR), while there has also been the installation of two new 15-metre diameter primary settlement tanks (PST) - key elements of the wastewater treatment process.