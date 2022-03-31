Lampeter pupils learn the art of beatboxing from Mr Phormula

Pupils at Ysgol Bro Pedr take part in Welsh Beat Boxing Workshops with artist, Mr Phormula. ( Cambrian News )

Lampeter pupils have been working on their rhymes during a Welsh language beat boxing workshop, run by Mr Phormula.

Funded by Welsh Government’s Welsh Language Youth Work Pilot Grant, and in partnership with Ceredigion Youth Service, over 400 pupils at Ysgol Bro Pedr participated in workshops with Ed Holden aka Mr Phormula over a period of four days in March.

Mr Phormula is a pioneering beat-boxer and live looping artist. With a career as diverse as the Welsh landscape within which he is rooted Mr Phormula’s inspired performances and vocal compositions have gained him international recognition as a leading beatboxer, rapper and producer.

Workshops focused on beatboxing, creating sounds, using technology, use of voice and writing rap, all whilst developing confidence through use of the Welsh Language. Each workshop also offered an opportunity for pupils to ask questions, and learn about Mr Phormula’s experiences and how the Welsh Language has benefitted his music career.

The fluidity of Mr Phormula’s bilingualism is distinctive and this, along with slick rhythms, compelling bass lines and vocal dexterity, have earned him a broad and committed fanbase from across the world.

Titles include being the current Welsh Looping champion and in 2013 he was the Vice UK Looping Champion. Collaborations with hip hop greats including The Pharcyde, Jungle Brothers, Boy better Know, Plan B, Professor Green and Krs-One also highlight the quality and range of Mr Phormula’s music production talents which compliment the poetic nature of his bilingualism.

Mrs Llinos Jones, Assistant Head at Ysgol Bro Pedr said, “A big thanks to Ed Holden for visiting us at Ysgol Bro Pedr.

“Feedback from pupils has been extremely positive, and everyone has really enjoyed the experience. Pupils had the opportunity to learn new skills and develop their confidence.