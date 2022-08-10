Lampeter to celebrate 200 years of higher education this Friday
A SPEC IAL day of celebrations will be held this Friday to mark 200 years since the the foundation stone was laid for St David’s College in Lampeter, signalling the beginning of higher education in Wales.
The foundation stone was laid on 12 August 1822, and to commemorate the bicentenary there will be a range of events and exhibitions held on the Lampeter campus of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David on Friday.
The day will start at 11.30am with a service at St Peter’s Church, Lampeter, before a procession will be led to the campus at 12.30pm.
At 1pm a plaque to mark the day will be unveiled, and an exhibition on the university’s foundation and history will be opened.
The morning will be followed by lunch in the Lloyd Thomas dining room.
During the afternoon there will be an opportunity to view an exhibition including the foundation stone, attend the launch of Treasures: The Special Collections of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David edited by Professor John Morgan-Guy, and take a tour of the campus.
