Machynlleth’s Dyfi Forester Inn pub is to close this weekend as the managers are set to take over nearby pub, Skinner’s Arms.
Forester’s managers Lee and Kimberley bid farewell in a Facebook post on 18 March, with a ‘so-long’ rather than ‘goodbye’ as Lee is scheduled to take over Skinner’s on Penrallt Street.
The pair wrote on ‘The Foz’ page: “Team Foz will be taking over the Skinners Arms in a few weeks. We are very excited about this new venture and hope that you are too.
“It has been a big decision for us and one that we have not made without taking everything into consideration.
“So it is with a heavy heart we inform you that the Foz will be closing its doors on the 23 March, at least for the time being.”
Signed by Lee, Kimberley, and the team at the Foz, they invited the public to a closing party on 23 March “in true Foz style” with “drinking and dancing the night away”.
Skinners Arms closed abruptly in early February for a ‘facelift’, along with a shock dismissal of the then manager Zoeii who had only been in post for six weeks.
The owners, Valiant Pub Company, have since advertised for a new manager whilst the venue receives a heating system update, a lick of paint, and some new furniture.
The reopening, teased at being on 11 March, has been pushed back for “further redecoration work” to the pub and the flat above.
The Dyfi Forester Inn on Heol Y Doll has been up for sale for some time, however rumours that it has now sold have not been confirmed by either the managers or estate agent.
The property was put on the market for offers over £270,000 and includes six-bed two-bath residential accommodation. It’s marketed as having potential as a ‘hotel or B&B’.
The current owner has applied for planning permission to convert the accommodation into four self-contained flats. The pub itself comes with a car park, beer garden, cellar, fitted commercial kitchen and pizza grill.
Valiant Pub Company has been contacted for comment.