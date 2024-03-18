A Ceredigion County Council owned garage close to the Tesco supermarket will be sold to a nearby veterinary surgery that has been leasing it.
The garage on Glyndwr Road was retained by the council “due to the proximity of the neighbouring Tesco development as it may have been a potential access point,” a report said.
But with the development now complete “the site is now surplus to requirements” and the council has been approached by Downes Veterinary Services on Park Avenue to acquire the building that they are “currently using as part of their business.”
The sale, likely to bring in £30,000 to council coffers “would offer the current lessee the opportunity to improve the existing space,” the report added.