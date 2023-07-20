He said: “In west Wales we have lots of people doing land-based activities and doing good stuff with land. And the biggest obstacle to that is often that the people who own land won’t allow anything to be done with it. An awful lot of the properties I find that are completely abandoned are farms. Where houses, barns, everything has been left – the farmers just want the land which is all in perfect condition and everything else that’s on it is falling to pieces, falling in ruins.