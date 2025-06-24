An award set up by Sir Ian McKellen is open for new applications.
When he performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in February 2019, money raised from ticket sales and donations was saved to support the centre’s work with young people.
Every year £500 is awarded to an individual to help with their studies, so the recipient must also have secured a course for the upcoming academic year.
Last year’s winner, Rhys Nutting, studies Sound Technology at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.
The award is open to 16-25 year olds who are passionate about the creative arts and want to continue vocational training.
Apply to Aberystwyth Arts Centre by Friday, 18 July using the application form at https://aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/ian-mckellen-award/
