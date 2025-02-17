Cllr Lenny, cabinet member for resources, said: “Adopting these proposals allows cabinet to present a fair and balanced budget to county council which responds to the views fed back from the consultation. However I must emphasise the inherent risks within the (budget) strategy. As always there are uncertainties over future pay awards and inflation.” There were also “delivery” risks associated with savings measures, he said, around half of which would need to come from adult social care.