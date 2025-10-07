Art and science collide in an exhibition at Aberystwyth Art Centre.
Jessica Adams, Senior Research Scientist at IBERS, Aberystwyth, is working on the exhibition with Aberystwyth Printmakers.
Part of Jessica’s research led to the production of biodegradable plastic film from seaweed compounds. Jessica also works with students on using seaweed as a food ingredient, looking at seaweed extracts for fertiliser properties and finding new enzymes to break down problem bloom algae.
Recently, she worked with Aberystwyth Printmakers to develop an exhibition.
“I want people to be able to engage with my work in new and exciting ways,” said Jessica.
“Joining forces with Aberystwyth Printmakers made me realise we can share different ways of looking at the world around us.
“Studying seaweed has opened my eyes to another world.”
Jessica, who lives in Taliesin, is a member of the British Phycological Society, a group that engages with all things seaweed and algae related.
“We meet every year to discuss seaweed developments, share knowledge and develop ideas together,” she said.
“I am currently organising next year’s meeting, which will be held in Aberystwyth in January 2026 for the first time in the society’s history.
“This will be a great opportunity to share ideas and research.
“Earlier this year I met with Aberystwyth Printmakers who suggested creating a display of prints inspired by the local coast, ready to be shown at Aberystwyth Art Centre at the same time as the conference.”
‘Ar lan y Mor’/’On the Seashore,’ opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 15 November.
Forty artists and scientists have produced artwork, including Jessica.
“Some of the Printmakers and I met up this summer at Borth beach to take a closer look at what is on our shore. It was a lovely afternoon, meeting with other academics and historians as well as the artists.
“Some of the scientists I work with at IBERS have previously created art works with Aberystwyth Printmakers and have joined in again with this collaboration.
“Our images have been printed on seaweed paper we made.
“There will be a catalogue of the works produced too.”
As part of the collaboration, a free public lecture by current British Phycological Society President Professor Saul Purton of University College London will take place on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, 4pm-5pm in Aberystwyth University’s Hugh Owen building.
