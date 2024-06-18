Gwynedd students have been learning how to start their own business, thanks to Big Ideas Wales role model Liz Williams.
Liz visited Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus to speak to learners on the Skills for work (Pathway 4-Supported Internship) Programme.
Experienced maker and artist, Liz said: “I had a great session with the students, discussing how simple ideas could lead to a source of income, or a business.
“It was a totally enjoyable session with enthusiastic and creative students.”
Following Liz’s session, the students visited M-SParc in Gaerwen, where they had a tour of the science park, tried out virtual reality software, and created mugs to take home.
They also heard a presentation from Sion Owen of Business Wales about the support offered by the organisation - including mentorship, courses, and the Young Person’s Start-Up Grant of up to £2,000.
Programme leader Hanna Pugh said Liz’s session and the M-SParc visit were “excellent experiences for the learners”.
“Liz shared how she comes up with new products and develops her business, how to set product prices, and the benefits of self-employment.
“This visit was a great opportunity for the learners to explore the business world and learn from an experienced individual.
The events were organised by Shoned Owen, Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Enterprise Officer, in conjunction with Business Wales.
Shoned said: “It has been a delightful experience coordinating these sessions and witnessing the transformation of enterprise ideas into tangible realities.
“As the primary enterprise organisers for the group, Karen Aerts and I liaise with Business Wales coordinators to tailor sessions according to the requirements.
“We also facilitate connections for students seeking additional support and guidance through various organisations such as The Prince’s Trust, M-SParc, Môn CF, Hwb Menter, Lafan, FSB, and others. For all enterprise-related inquiries, feel free to reach out to us directly or via CAMVA: https://www.gllm.ac.uk/camva”
Business Wales is a Welsh Government initiative that provides information, guidance and support for businesses. Among the support it offers is Big Ideas Wales, which helps people under 25 who are looking to start their own business.