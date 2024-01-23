A public meeting has been organised to discuss the future of Harlech Ardudwy Leisure Centre following news of funding cuts.
Organisers said on social media yesterday (Monday): “We have been informed this week that the community council of Talsarnau, Llanbedr, Dyffryn Ardudwy & Tal y Bont will not be sharing the precept money they receive through local council tax payments and we have been told that the money is being re-directed into local projects without community consultation.
"Our funding from the community councils will reduce by half and the future of the swimming pool is at risk!
“Please attend our open public meeting.”
The meeting will take place this Sunday (28 January) at 3pm in the café.