Aberystwyth Town Council has revealed which community groups have been successful and which haven’t as part of its community grant scheme.
In total, 37 groups applied to the town council for financial support, which has donated a total of £19,960.
The amount requested from local groups totaled £54,665.55 meaning there are some winners and some losers.
The biggest winners were Parc Natur Penglais Support Group who received £1,200 to plant trees, build steps and improve surface work at the woodland above Aberystwyth.
Radio Bronglais also received £1,200 for its Ear Wigs personal radios.
Another group to be awarded £1,200 was Aberystwyth Silver Band who requested funding to make improvements to its rehearsal space.
Aelwyd Trefechan was awarded £1,080 towards a Cysylltu Cynefin, keeping in touch with the habitat project.
Five applications were granted a £1,000 donation.
They were Ystwyth Cycling Club who want to put on a BMX skills workshop and display; Penparcau Community Forum for a Tackling Barriers in our Community project; HAHAV for a Grwp Canu a Lles; Queen’s Road Bowling Club for a boiler replacement and Gwyl Crime Cymru for its annual festival.
£900 was given to Aberystwyth Musicfest for a Musicfest Xtra.
Community newspaper, Papur Bro Yr Angor was handed £760 for an Aber I Bawb project.
EcoHub Aberystwyth was given £750 for summer reuse-repair-upcycle workshops.
£750 was also awarded to Aber Stars pan disability team to enable them to travel to tournaments.
1st Penparcau Brownies were awarded £550 for a summer of fun activities.
Nine groups were awarded £500 by the town council.
They were Aberystwyth Bowling Club for the Corporation Cup and mower repairs; the International Ceramics Festival for a Claytopia project; Ysgol Gymraeg PTA for outdoor equipment; 2nd Penparcau Scouts for the national Jamboree; Cymdeithas Cymru-Llydaw for the Wales Brittany Festival; Creative Hub Ceredigion; 561 Squadron RAF Air Cadets for a portable flight simulator; St John Ambulance for an inspiring young minds project and 3rd Aberystwyth Scouts for a summer camp.
Elsewhere, Plascrug School PTA was awarded £440 to improve accessibility and widen the use of the school’s green spaces.
St Paul’s Methodist Centre was awarded £395 for a pay as you feel café and St Michael’s Church was awarded £335 for its youth club.
The final donation of £300 went to Aberystwyth Army Cadets enabling them to buy equipment.
Eight groups however missed out on any funding.
Penparcau Football Club had applied for £2,000 for a CCTV project; Garlleg arts collective asked for £2,000 for workshops and a second night; Aberystwyth Stroke Club asked for £1,000 to provide holidays for stroke survivors; 50+ Forum asked for £1,900 to cover the cost of a bus trip; the Catholic Parish of Aberystwyth requested £600 for marking of parking spaces in the parish car park; Aberystwyth Town FC requested £2,000 for the Aber Future Goals project; Struts and Frets Theatre company requested £2,000 for AberEleFest and Merched y Wawr Aberystwyth requested £600 for a bus trip.