Leisure centre lends a hand to help foodbank

Sunday 13th November 2022 4:00 pm
Harlech leisure centre ()

A Meirionnydd leisure centre has become the latest venue to set up a foodbank collection point to help the community.

Harlech Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) has set up the temporay collection point to boost supplies for the foodbank in Barmouth.

A spokesperson for HAL said: “Between now and Christmas, there will be a collection point at Harlech Ardudwy Leisure for South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth.

“Non-perishable items only, please. If successful, we shall continue collecting in the New Year.”

The foodbank currently has plenty of pasta, soup, baked beans and cereal but urgently needs UHT milk, tinned and mashed potato, rice pudding and custard, sweetcorn, tinned sardines and tinned mackerel, biscuits, 500g bags of rice, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and toothpaste.

