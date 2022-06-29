Librarian’s three half-marathons bring in £1,400 for Bronglais Appeal

Lisa Markham and her friend Rhys Bleddyn ran the Conwy and Chester half-marathons ( Lisa Markham )

LIBRARIAN Lisa Markham ran three half-marathons and raised £1,400 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after losing five of her relatives and friends to cancer.

Lisa says she wanted to fundraise for a new chemotherapy day unit to say thank you for the care received at Bronglais Hospital by her parents Eleanor and Tom Jones, her mother-in-law Hefina Markham, her grandmother and her best friend.

“I started running after losing my mum when she was just 54,” said Lisa, who along with her husband Ken has a sheep and cattle farm on Cader Idris.

“Running does not come easily to me but I wanted to fundraise for the chemotherapy day unit because of the excellent care staff there have provided to my relatives.

“There was so much support from the unit staff and Bronglais Hospital has played such a huge part in my family’s lives. I can’t praise them enough; they are an amazing team. I know a new chemotherapy day unit will make such a difference, ensuring this special service continues into the future.”

Lisa and Cath ( Lisa Markham )

Despite not being a natural runner, 55-year-old Lisa ran the Cardiff Half Marathon with her sister Cath Ellis, and the Conwy and Chester half-marathons with friend Rhys Bleddyn, whose mother Marian has also been having treatment at the day unit.

Lisa, works in Tywyn Library, as well as being a qualified yoga teacher, added: “My sister Cath and I have been training together for months, running up to 25km in a week. We have to run at 7am or 7pm because of our other commitments.

“It has been tough going but it’s such a good cause and I am thrilled to have raised £1,400.