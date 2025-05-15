Despite numerous performances of ‘Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid’ and the fact I had several friends from Aberystwyth in the latest production, I still haven’t managed to watch it.
Thankfully, Dolgellau’s Ben Ridler has.
He said “it was a great pleasure to be able to re-experience in all its glory the Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn show which made such an impression on its first appearance back in 1988, namely ‘Five Days of Freedom’ (‘Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid’) by Linda Gittins, Penri Roberts and the late (much missed) Derek Williams”.
Derek taught in Llanidloes and Bala, and 'Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid' is set in the former.
Ben added: “The most popular songs of this show are well-known by now, and several can be found online (including in a reunion of cast and musicians held in Mallwyd, October 2008, with everyone in the Brigands Inn singing along); but nothing beats a complete performance 'in the flesh'.
“Mounting a full production of a big show like this, needing at times very ambitious theatrical effects, is no small undertaking.
“One such dramatic moment is the Attack in the second half, where the Mansion is set on fire: blood-coloured lighting conveys the mood of the event, a ladder goes up and members of the crowd climb up and pretend to smash the set's windows to smithereens.
“No words, no melody – but the impressive visual impact led to special applause from the enthusiastic audience at Theatr Hafren, Newtown on 2 May.
“This new production opened (and sold out) in Bala last November.
“Dramatic tension is created skilfully by polarising James Morris who wants direct action, against Richard Jerman.
“The other main element of tension is the conflict between workers and gentry, a vivid contrast being made between the songs and choreography of the crowd, full of earthy four-square rhythms, and the gentry's daintiness.