A Ceredigion-based charity has been awarded a transformative grant to create a new arts therapy room in Aberystwyth.
The funding for HAHAV will lead to the creation of the room at Plas Antaron, the hospice charity’s Living Well Centre, and will also enable a programme of participatory arts, creative, cultural and heritage opportunities for people with chronic, life-limiting/life-threatening illness, their carers, and bereaved people across the county.
The project is funded by the UK Government, driven by Levelling Up, in partnership with Ceredigion County Council.
The arts therapy room will form part of the charity’s planned renovations during 2024, and will leave a legacy of the funding in the Ceredigion community for years to come. Not only will hundreds of HAHAV’s own clients be able to access therapeutic activities within the facility, but it will also be available for other non-profit groups to hire at a modest cost through a ‘community asset’ scheme.
The participatory element, delivered in partnership with local arts in health organisation HAUL, will include a variety of projects including a partnership with Tregaron Hospital and a creative project around expressing grief in south Ceredigion. Two projects have already launched in Aberystwyth – participatory arts looking at heritage, and a textiles series exploring “sense of place”.
One client, Rachel, who has suffered from diabetes and recently underwent a double organ transplant said: “Taking part in this art project at Plas Antaron has been a life saving distraction. It has given me confidence to try new things, to get out and meet new people. After each session I go home, eager to work on my own art. And the group is so encouraging, I just love it being creative, learning and having fun.”
Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV’s chair of trustees, said: “We are delighted to receive further support from the UK Government and Ceredigion County Council to make our dream of a dedicated arts therapy room a reality.
“This generosity allows us to bring forward our plans and will transform the way we can support vulnerable people into the future.
“And we’ll also be able to deliver a comprehensive programme of creative activities across the county, including some harder to reach rural areas over the coming months.
“Our sincerest thanks, for this life-changing support!”
Bryn Jones, arts facilitator for Haul, said: “The SPF funding has created a wonderful opportunity for Haul to work in partnership with HAHAV and to deliver a diverse range of arts participation projects, this may be visual arts, crafts, writing, music, dance, or film. We know first-hand the power of arts and how it can build self-confidence and a sense of pride in both people and communities.”
If you would like to take part in any of the activities, call 01970 611550. No prior art experience is needed and sessions are free.
To find out more about this project or HAHAV’s other services, including registering yourself or a loved one to access the charity’s support, or to enquire about supporting HAHAV, visit www.hahav.org.uk or call 01970 611550.