Aberystwyth RNLI branch chairman Mark Morgan and his wife Cheryl were invited to judge a YFC competition celebrating the 200th anniversary of the RNLI in 2024.
The Radnor Federation of Young Farmers’ Annual Field Day Display was held at Glan Elan, Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader on 1 October where Mark and Cheryl judged the clubs’ tableau display.
All the displays were of a very high standard and the local YFC’s must be highly commended for their efforts. The winners were Knighton YFC whose winning display will be entered Wales YFC finals held at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show.
Commenting on the competition, Mark thanked the YFC for their support.
“Judging the 11 entries proved to be enjoyably challenging and all of the displays were of a very high standard and the local YFCs must be highly commended for their efforts in highlighting the lifesaving work of the RNLI volunteer crews,” he said.
“Two hundred years is an amazing milestone for the RNLI, but everything we have achieved in that time has only been possible thanks to the support of or communities.”
To mark the 200th anniversary a series of events will be held throughout the country.