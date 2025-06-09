An open day at New Quay RNLI has raised more than £1,600 for the charity.
The community turned out in force on Sunday, 25 May, to the annual open day at the station, which raised a total of £1,622.31.
Ed Hides, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “We would like to say thank everyone who joined us for our open day. Your support and generosity made the day truly special.
“We’re especially grateful to those who helped behind the scenes, our fundraising team, the crew and their families, the RNLI Water Safety and Face to Face representatives and all the local businesses who supported by donating food, drinks and gifts.
“Thank you very much to them all Box Of Delights, Creme Pen Cei, The Blue Bell Deli&Bistro, Pasty Pasty Take Away, Morwyr Cei Mariners, The Captain’s Rendezvous ,West coast meats of Llanybydder, the new Corner Shop owners, Gingeros Coastal Coffee, Jitterbug and Costcutters.
“We’re so proud to serve such a supportive community. And a special mention and thank you goes to our good friend of New Quay lifeboats Lisa Lan-Loft for capturing the day, and the singing groups from Saith Shanty Crew and Côr Cei Choir, and our very own singing lifeboat man Connor for the entertainment. It was a great day.”
As the RNLI celebrates Volunteer Week, the station is also calling on others to get involved.
“We’re always looking for new volunteers,” said Ed.
“Whether you’re interested in joining the crew, supporting our shop, helping with admin or fundraising, there’s a place for you here. Over 50 volunteers are the heart of this station, and without them we simply couldn’t operate. We want to say thank you to them all.”
