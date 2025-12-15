A Talsarn man has been found not guilty following a trial on a charge of using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.

Daniel James, of Berthfa, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.

The 37-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Hayley Jones on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 28 March this year.

James was found not guilty following the trial.