A “lifeline” community hall in Lampeter is in urgent need of repairs, and the community is fundraising to make it happen.
Victoria Hall in Lampeter was hit with “major damage” to fencing and some brickwork following Storm Darragh last December.
The hall is also in “immediate” need of replacement guttering, roof tiles and “significant cracks” needing repair.
However thanks to a new committee, they’re now fundraising £4,000 to secure the building for future generations.
Perly Freeman, hall Office Manager, said: “Victoria Hall is so much more than just a building.
“It's a lifeline for many in our rural community, a warm, welcoming space where people of all ages come together to learn, create, connect, and support one another.
“However, there are now several urgent external repairs needed.
“The building is in real need of care, and we can’t continue this journey without you.
“The historic building is showing signs of age, and without immediate attention, it risks further deterioration.
“We want the outside of the building to reflect the vibrancy and care that’s happening inside its walls.”
The committee has been quoted £11,000 for the scaffolding, painting, guttering and roof repairs, and a further £5,000 for the fencing and brick repairs.
It comes as the hall has been granted a new lease of life thanks to some National Lottery funding - giving them the opportunity to launch a community skills hub offering free cooking and sewing machine classes, and a Free Art Cafe bringing together multiple generations doing arts and crafts together.
The space is also now home to a Life Learners Group for those not in formal education, a Youth Cafe giving a safe social space to young people, and the Stage Goat Theatre Company.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.