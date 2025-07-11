A Bow Street woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting damaging a window at a Lampeter pub.
Sian Jones, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the window of the Royal Oak Hotel on High Street in Lampeter on 2 January this year.
Jones also admitted damaging the interior panelling of a Dyfed-Powys Police van on the same day.
Charges of assaulting a man at the Royal Oak Hotel and assaulting a police officer on the same day were dismissed at the hearing.
Jones was fined a total of £90 by magistrates.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £150.
