Lissa’s debut novel up for award

Wales, 1294. Hiding a disfigurement, Eleanor is already lacking confidence when she arrives at her future husband’s cheerless Welsh castle. As revolt against the Crown breaks out, Eleanor’s heart rebels, too. Is she a fool to hope for love from Rhun ab Owain, a man with scars of his own? ( N/a )

Mid Wales author Lissa Morgan has been shortlisted for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s (RNA) annual Joan Hessayon Award for 2022 with her novel, The Welsh Lord’s Convenient Bride.

The award is for authors whose debut novels have gone through the RNA’s New Writers’ Scheme and are subsequently accepted for publication.

Lissa featured in our First Person column last month. She is based in Dolgellau now but has lived and worked in Aberystwyth for much of her life.

She studied history and Welsh there and, after graduating in the mid-’90s, worked for several years as an archivist at the National Library of Wales.

Since then, she has been employed on a number of research projects in the Department of History and Welsh History at Aberystwyth University, and her professional career has often provided her with inspiration for her historical romance writing too!

Lissa once worked as a costume tour guide at Hampton Court Palace where she donned her sumptuous Tudor gowns in Catherine of Aragon’s chambers!

Now working in web design, Lissa lives in rugged north-west Wales surrounded by medieval castles that provide the perfect inspiration for her books.

She said: “To be a contender for the Joan Hessayon Award is such an honour, especially coming after 15 years of writing but never quite making it to publication.

“This book is very close to my heart and to have it recognised in such a wonderful way makes all those years of sticking at it and having faith in my story and in my characters even more rewarding.”

Melissa Oliver, the organiser of the Joan Hessayon Award (and winner of it in 2020), said: “As a previous winner, I know first-hand that this prestigious award champions and recognises newly published authors who have graduated from the RNA’s fabulous New Writers’ Scheme.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and this year the depth and variety of the books up for the award are a testament to the continuing appeal and popularity of romantic fiction and all its subgenres.”

Sponsored by Dr David Hessayon OBE in honour of his late wife, Joan, who was a novelist, RNA member and supporter of its New Writers’ Scheme, the award showcases a variety of debut novels within the romantic fiction genre.

The novels are judged by a panel of published authors from the RNA and publishing industry professionals.