The Cambrian News will be live today for coverage of Aberystwyth Town’s crucial relegation decider against Caernarfon Town at Park Avenue.
The survival clash, considered one of the most important matches in the Seasiders’ recent history, will kick off today (22 April) at 12.45pm and is televised live on S4C and Sgorio’s online platforms.
The Cambrian News will also be reporting live and will provide regular updates on our website throughout the highly anticipated encounter.
Aberystwyth and Flint Town both sit on 35 points in the table, but the former must better the latter’s result at Pontypridd to guarantee Cymru Premier status for a 31st consecutive season.
Even a win might not be enough to avoid the drop due to the Silkmen’s vastly superior goal difference.
Pontypridd, who sit just above Aber and Flint in the table on 38 points, also enjoy a much better goal difference than the Seasiders – meaning they are all but safe.
The Seasiders have offered discounted tickets as the club issued a rallying cry to the faithful Green Army to pack out the 5,000-seater Park Avenue stadium on Saturday and help make the difference.