Live music and poetry from Atilla the Stockbroker
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Wednesday 12th October 2022 12:00 pm
Share
The Magic Lantern (The Magic Lantern )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There’s live music at the Magic Lantern this Thursday when Still Hate Thatcher support Atilla the Stockbroker in Tywyn.
The acclaimed punk poet, performer and multi-instrumentalist, Attila the Stockbroker has been performing for over 40 years but this will be his first visit to The Magic Lantern!
The show starts at 7pm.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |