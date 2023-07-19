Liz Saville Roberts has been selected as Plaid Cymru's candidate for the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency at the next general election.
The seat will have new boundaries, expanding northwards to include much of Arfon, and eastwards to include Llandrillo and Corwen.
The result was announced at a meeting of party members in Caernarfon.
Liz Saville Roberts is Plaid Cymru’s first female MP, representing Dwyfor Meirionnydd since 2015 and Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster since 2017. She secured Plaid Cymru’s highest general election vote this century at the 2019 General Election.
Before becoming an MP, she was Gwynedd Councillor for Morfa Nefyn (2004-2015) and was made a Privy Councillor in 2019.
The new Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat will incorporate parts of Arfon, currently held by Hywel Williams since 2010. Mr Williams is standing down at the next election. Corwen and Llandrillo, in the old county of Meirionnydd, will extend the constituency eastwards.
Commenting following her selection, Mrs Saville Roberts said: "It is an honour to be selected unopposed by Plaid Cymru members to fight the new Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency at the next general election.
"I am extremely grateful to party members in Dwyfor and Meirionnydd for putting their faith in me once again, and to members in Arfon and Edeirnion for selecting me as their new parliamentary candidate.
"Throughout the course of the selection process, I made it a priority to reach out to as many party members as possible and I am grateful to all those who came to the two selection hustings in Llanuwchllyn and Caernarfon.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Hywel Williams for his unstinting service, his compassion and his humanity. He will have served the people of Arfon and formerly Caernarfon, diligently for 24 years."
She added: "As we gear-up for the next general election it is vital that Plaid Cymru return a strong team of MPs to Westminster; to continue to hold the UK government to account over powers for Wales, the utter failure of Brexit, and how this union of unequals continues to ill-serve Wales.
I look forward to working with Plaid Cymru members and activists across the length and breadth of the new constituency to build on our success across Gwynedd and retain Dwyfor Meirionnydd at the next general election." Chair of Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency, Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: "Liz Saville Roberts has assiduously represented the people of Dwyfor Meirionnydd for the past eight years, during what can only be described as an extremely challenging and turbulent period for UK politics.
"She is a passionate and tireless advocate for her constituents and a strong voice for Wales in Westminster. With the overwhelming backing of party members in the new constituency, I eagerly look forward to supporting Liz to resecure her place in Westminster at the next General Election."
The MS for Arfon, Siân Gwenllian said: "Whenever the next General Election is held, in Liz Saville Roberts we will have an unrivalled candidate for the new seat.
"Liz is extremely experienced and is completely committed to this area and to the cause of Welsh independence. "As the western part of Arfon is incorporated into the new Westminster seat, we will both work together for the benefit of communities in Dyffryn Nantlle, Caernarfon, Llanberis and the surrounding area, and a large part of the old Gwyrfai.
"I look forward to supporting Liz with her campaign and to working with her over the coming years.
MP for Arfon, Hywel Williams said: "I am very pleased that Liz has been chosen to represent the new constituency. She is an extremely active Member of Parliament, highly respected and completely sincere in her commitment to promoting the welfare of the people of Gwynedd and Wales.
"I am confident she will be a great MP in the next Westminster parliament and will contribute significantly to the success of the party in the future."