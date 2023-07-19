I look forward to working with Plaid Cymru members and activists across the length and breadth of the new constituency to build on our success across Gwynedd and retain Dwyfor Meirionnydd at the next general election." Chair of Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency, Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: "Liz Saville Roberts has assiduously represented the people of Dwyfor Meirionnydd for the past eight years, during what can only be described as an extremely challenging and turbulent period for UK politics.