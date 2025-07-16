Llanafan Women’s Institute have won a Green Flag in recognition for their work transforming a piece of scrubland into a loved community garden.
Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy gave the WI a 2025 Green Flag Community Award - an international mark of quality for a green space.
The award was for their work transforming an overrun garden at the WI cottage into a wildflower garden with vegetable beds and wildlife ponds.
A group of dedicated WI members, along with the help of hard-working young Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers, broke ground earlier this year on the work.
Llanafan WI Garden Group leader Angela Rugg said: “This award is recognition for all the hours of work that have been put in.
“Hopefully, as time goes on, people will regularly make use of the space to unwind and appreciate their surroundings.
“By involving local children, we can educate them about the wildlife that exists in their local area.”
The Green Flag Award connects people with the best parks and green spaces across the UK - whenever visitors spot a Green Flag, they know they’re about to enter an “exceptional place with the highest standards”.
The Welsh government scheme broke its own record this year by awarding 315 sites Green Flag Community Awards - making Wales the country to fly the most Community Green Flags worldwide.
Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy, said: “We’re thrilled to see a new record number of community-managed green spaces in Wales, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieve the award.”
